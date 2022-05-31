Terracoin Market Cap Achieves $574,395.31 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $574,395.31 and approximately $274.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,984.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.38 or 0.00613969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00169497 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015499 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

