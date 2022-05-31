TerraKRW Trading 64% Lower This Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (KRT) traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 31st. TerraKRW has a market cap of $763,873.05 and approximately $692,418.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded 64% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 41,225,006,860 coins and its circulating supply is 41,224,277,752 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

