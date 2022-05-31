Tezos Market Cap Achieves $1.89 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $82.50 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00006555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00028953 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 918,129,385 coins and its circulating supply is 896,561,212 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

