The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AES by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth $5,927,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AES by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,539,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $22.31. 56,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,833. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AES shares. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

