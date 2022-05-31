The Allstate Co. (ALL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Allstate has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Allstate has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allstate to earn $12.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

ALL opened at $136.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average is $124.83.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Allstate by 265.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 109,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 79,260 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Allstate by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $7,722,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

