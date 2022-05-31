The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €2.20 Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been given a €2.20 ($2.37) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on O2D. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.32) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.01) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.66) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of ETR:O2D traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching €2.91 ($3.12). 2,537,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of €3.02 ($3.24). The company’s 50 day moving average is €2.76 and its 200-day moving average is €2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion and a PE ratio of 41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

