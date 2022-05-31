The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) Announces GBX 7.25 Dividend

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:LWDB opened at GBX 812.70 ($10.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Law Debenture has a 1-year low of GBX 700 ($8.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 834.32 ($10.56). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 798.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 792.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62.

In related news, insider Denis Jackson sold 8,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 757 ($9.58), for a total transaction of £63,126.23 ($79,866.18). Also, insider Trish Houston bought 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.24) per share, for a total transaction of £5,387.94 ($6,816.73).

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

