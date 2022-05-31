The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Short Interest Update

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 28,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $51,220,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $35,902,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,002,000 after buying an additional 1,814,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAC. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

NYSE MAC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. 2,685,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Macerich has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

