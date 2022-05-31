The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.97 million.

PNTG traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.13. 896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,203. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $545.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.63 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,588,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 21,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

