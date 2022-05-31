The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the April 30th total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $29.79. 163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.61. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The RMR Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The RMR Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

