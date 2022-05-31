The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target Cut to GBX 733 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 838 ($10.60) to GBX 733 ($9.27) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.21) to GBX 590 ($7.46) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.27) to GBX 880 ($11.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.30) to GBX 700 ($8.86) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($10.56) to GBX 720 ($9.11) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $661.63.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

About The Sage Group (Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.