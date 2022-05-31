Think Investments LP Buys Shares of 3,582,524 Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,582,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,266,000. Nextdoor accounts for about 5.4% of Think Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Think Investments LP owned 6.79% of Nextdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,789,000.

KIND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 8.80.

Nextdoor stock traded down 0.07 on Tuesday, reaching 2.81. 12,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,810. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 2.47 and a twelve month high of 18.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 6.53.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 48.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

