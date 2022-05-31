Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il trimmed its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,591 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

