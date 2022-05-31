Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Stock Position Trimmed by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il cut its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,591 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000.

TBCPU stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

