Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Stephens

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $619.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 699.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

