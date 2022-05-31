TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Shares Down 58.5%

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Rating) traded down 58.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. 14 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39.

About TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY)

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises (SME), and corporate customers primarily in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments.

