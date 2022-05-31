TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Purchased by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,629 shares during the period. TRACON Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.8% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 15.71% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,107. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCON has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 109,122 shares of company stock worth $240,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

