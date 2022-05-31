Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 292 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 307 ($3.88) to GBX 292 ($3.69) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 400 ($5.06) to GBX 435 ($5.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.43) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.39) to GBX 319 ($4.04) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 280 ($3.54) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 335.20 ($4.24).

Shares of TRN stock opened at GBX 328.30 ($4.15) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 275.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -131.32. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 400 ($5.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

