Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 292 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Trainline (LON:TRNGet Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 307 ($3.88) to GBX 292 ($3.69) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 400 ($5.06) to GBX 435 ($5.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.43) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.39) to GBX 319 ($4.04) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 280 ($3.54) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 335.20 ($4.24).

Shares of TRN stock opened at GBX 328.30 ($4.15) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 275.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -131.32. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 400 ($5.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Trainline (Get Rating)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Trainline (LON:TRN)

