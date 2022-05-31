Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 292 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 307 ($3.88) to GBX 292 ($3.69) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TNLIF. Panmure Gordon raised Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.39) to GBX 319 ($4.04) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.42) to GBX 310 ($3.92) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.25.

TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

