Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 292 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 307 ($3.88) to GBX 292 ($3.69) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TNLIF. Panmure Gordon raised Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.39) to GBX 319 ($4.04) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.42) to GBX 310 ($3.92) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.25.

TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Trainline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.