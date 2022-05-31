Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.96 Million

Brokerages predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will report $51.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.82 million to $52.10 million. Transcat reported sales of $47.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $220.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.81 million to $222.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $238.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Transcat.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of TRNS traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.40. The stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Transcat has a 52 week low of $52.61 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 401,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 140,128 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

