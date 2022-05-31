Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 12.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCI stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.40. 41 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $392.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

