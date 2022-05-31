Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $21.30

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $22.34. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 35,883 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,860,000 after purchasing an additional 345,864 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.