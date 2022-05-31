Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $21.30

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $22.34. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 35,883 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,994,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,152,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,216,000 after buying an additional 4,407,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.