Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Trading Up 7.2%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 6,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 199,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

DCFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Tritium DCFC in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

