Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives $68.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.78.

TCNNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

TCNNF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,446. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $40.22.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.