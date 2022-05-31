Trust Wallet Token (TWT) 1-Day Volume Tops $14.75 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002195 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $199.55 million and $14.75 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.47 or 0.00841435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00420445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 858,094,211 coins and its circulating supply is 288,094,211 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

