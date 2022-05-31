Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 7.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.49. 91,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,427,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
Several research firms have recently commented on TUYA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Tuya by 651.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,392 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth about $7,115,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth about $4,164,000. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.
Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuya (TUYA)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.