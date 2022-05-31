Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 7.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.49. 91,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,427,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on TUYA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $74.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.51 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 58.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Tuya by 651.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,392 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth about $7,115,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth about $4,164,000. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

