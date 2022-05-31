Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,722 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after acquiring an additional 810,637 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,324,000 after buying an additional 621,427 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,167,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,997,000 after purchasing an additional 388,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.58. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $412.68.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,031.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,014. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.76.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

