UBS Group Trims Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Target Price to $170.00

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday.

WDAY opened at $158.79 on Friday. Workday has a 52-week low of $149.05 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.12.

Workday ( NYSE:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

