Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.95.

ULTA opened at $425.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.04.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

