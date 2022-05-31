Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.95.
ULTA opened at $425.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.04.
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
