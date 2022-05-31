Unifty Price Tops $13.45 (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.45 or 0.00041913 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Unifty has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $23.37 million and $898,883.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.18 or 0.01720713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.00531414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00032144 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

