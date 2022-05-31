Unistake Market Capitalization Reaches $1.74 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Unistake has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $50,855.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unistake Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

