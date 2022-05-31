United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Analyst Downgrade

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $22.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. United States Steel traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $25.02. 324,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,117,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on X. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $51,247.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,448. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 233.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $523,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 11.1% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 38,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

