Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.33

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Logistics to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $734.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.90. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 12.03%.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Richard P. Urban bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $102,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

