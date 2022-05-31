Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. 14,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,967. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

