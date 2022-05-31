USDK (USDK) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.72 Million

USDK (USDK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. USDK has a total market cap of $28.72 million and approximately $14.75 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.55 or 0.02077704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $169.03 or 0.00528463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00032269 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008084 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.