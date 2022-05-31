USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,346 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 52,154 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $21,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,237,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,427 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $571,269,000 after buying an additional 986,765 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in SEA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,292,786 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,919,000 after buying an additional 287,173 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

Shares of SE stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.19. 204,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,066,822. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.61.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.