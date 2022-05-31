USS Investment Management Ltd Has $56.51 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 532,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $56,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.05.

NYSE:RY traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $104.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.01%.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.