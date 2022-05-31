USS Investment Management Ltd Has $6.93 Million Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CGI were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in CGI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CGI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49,372 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,163,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123,368 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,156,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CGI by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,381,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,898,000 after acquiring an additional 155,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.70.

CGI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.54. 4,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,916. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $76.98 and a one year high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.27.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

