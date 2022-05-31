USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 28,400 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.06. 22,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,193. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

