USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 331,060 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 331,060 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $42,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. QVT Financial LP raised its holdings in JD.com by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 65,548 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in JD.com by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in JD.com by 134.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 314,664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52,232 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 147,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 75,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $3.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 520,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,885,922. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. HSBC dropped their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.