USS Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $20,908,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $14,492,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $51,984,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $8,877,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.22. 3,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,314. Nuvei Co. has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. Research analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

