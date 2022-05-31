V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.35. 80,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,030. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

