Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,340,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,418,298 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $18,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Vale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 129,688,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,809,162,000 after buying an additional 1,954,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,833,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,110,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,834,000 after acquiring an additional 59,719 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 916.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after buying an additional 11,535,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $18.06. 845,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,542,472. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

