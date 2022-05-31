Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Short Interest Update

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the April 30th total of 41,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,326. Valens Semiconductor has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $12.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,382,000. Linse Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,995 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 61.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

