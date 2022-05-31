VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Holdings Decreased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUZZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUZZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. 2,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,906. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

