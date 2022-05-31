Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Largest Position

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,020 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $502,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after buying an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,021,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,782,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.93. 132,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,870. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.47 and a 200 day moving average of $407.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

