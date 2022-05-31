Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by GRS Advisors LLC

GRS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Ventas makes up about 3.1% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GRS Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ventas worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.62. 71,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,200. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

