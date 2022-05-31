Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading Down 8.9%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.09. 5,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 149,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

