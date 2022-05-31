VersaBank (TSE:VB) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VersaBank (TSE:VB – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.65 and last traded at C$14.64. 39,436 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 10,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.70.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$401.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31.
About VersaBank (TSE:VB)
Recommended Stories
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.